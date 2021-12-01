Maruti Suzuki November sales drop to 139,184 units due to chip shortage

Of the total sales last month, Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales stood at 113,017 units, while the sale to other OEMs was 4,774 units. The company had sold 138,956 units and 5,263 units under these heads, respectively. The car manufacturer recorded its highest ever monthly exports of 21,393 units, rising more than two times from 9,004 units a year ago.

