Maruti Suzuki India announced its partnership with ALD Automotive India, the operational leasing and fleet management business line of the Société Générale Group, for its Subscription program. The Company has also expanded its Subscription programme to customers in Kochi.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers cars in eight other cities including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. A customer can opt from choices of WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from NEXA. Additionally, the subscription plan is now available with mileage options of 10K, 15K, 20K and 25K km annually and 12, 24, 36 and 48-month tenures.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at ₹12,513 for Wagon R and ₹13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for tenure of 48 months. The Company’s other partners for Subscription program include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price.

On this occasion, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Subscription is a new concept for customers in India and we are encouraged by the overwhelming response in the past few months. We have received over 15,500 enquiries. We have now expanded the program to Kochi, in addition to eight other cities. The unique initiative allows a customer to use a brand-new car without actually owning it. The customer needs to pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24*7 roadside assistance and insurance for the complete tenure."

Mr Suvajit Karmakar, CEO & Whole-time Director, ALD Automotive India said, “We are thrilled to get associated with Maruti Suzuki India. The subscription offers bundled services like maintenance, insurance. Moreover, there aren’t any risks related to the re-sale of the car. Our expertise and core competence help us serve the subscription customer and provide best-in-class experience to the Maruti Suzuki customer. The main reasons for higher acceptance of subscription are that there exists a segment of consumers who want to be safe in these times as well as drive the car without the hassles of ownership like managing insurance and maintenance. Especially, Millennials are attracted to such an offering as they do not see much value when it comes to owning a depreciating asset."

