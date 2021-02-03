Mr Suvajit Karmakar, CEO & Whole-time Director, ALD Automotive India said, “We are thrilled to get associated with Maruti Suzuki India. The subscription offers bundled services like maintenance, insurance. Moreover, there aren’t any risks related to the re-sale of the car. Our expertise and core competence help us serve the subscription customer and provide best-in-class experience to the Maruti Suzuki customer. The main reasons for higher acceptance of subscription are that there exists a segment of consumers who want to be safe in these times as well as drive the car without the hassles of ownership like managing insurance and maintenance. Especially, Millennials are attracted to such an offering as they do not see much value when it comes to owning a depreciating asset."