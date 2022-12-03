Maruti Suzuki offers discounts ahead of price hike: Details on best deals

Maruti Suzuki is ready to increase the prices of its cars from next year. However, the automaker is offering heavy discounts on some of its cars in December 2022 ahead of the price hike. Notably, the company is offering benefits worth ₹50,000 or more on some selected models. These discounts include benefits like exchange benefits, cash discounts and corporate offers besides accessories or complementary services. Unfortunately, the latest models of Ertiga, Brezza, XL6 and Grand Vitara do not come under this list.
The automaker has been offering some of the biggest discounts on small cars. Interestingly, the new generation of Alto K10 will be offered with benefits of up to ₹52,000 in November. This includes benefits like cash discounts worth up to ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth up to ₹15,000 and corporate discounts worth up to ₹5,000. Additionally, the automatic variants will be offered with discounts up to ₹22,000 while the CNG variants will come with a discount of ₹45,100.
One of the popular beneficiaries among Maruti cars this month have been Celerio with an overall benefit worth ₹46,000. The CNG version of this car gets a similar discount as the Alto K10 CNG whereas the automatic variants will be offered with up to benefits worth ₹21,000.
Maruti Celerio is also offered with big discounts in December. The maximum discount on this hatchback can be ₹45,100 if the CNG variant is picked. While the manual variants can fetch up to ₹36,000 discount, the automatic variants of Celerio can be purchased with up to ₹21,000 discount.
Interestingly, Maruti WagonR and Alto 800 are also offered with discounts up to ₹42,000. The Swift hatchback and Dzire sub-compact sedan are offered with up to ₹32,000 discounts this month.
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced that the company has planned to increase prices across models from January 2023. The company said that the decision was prompted by continued cost pressure due to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements.
