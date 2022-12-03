Maruti Suzuki offers discounts ahead of price hike: Details on best deals

The automaker has been offering some of the biggest discounts on small cars. Interestingly, the new generation of Alto K10 will be offered with benefits of up to ₹52,000 in November. This includes benefits like cash discounts worth up to ₹30,000, exchange bonus worth up to ₹15,000 and corporate discounts worth up to ₹5,000. Additionally, the automatic variants will be offered with discounts up to ₹22,000 while the CNG variants will come with a discount of ₹45,100.