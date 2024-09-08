Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts of up to ₹50,000 on different models of cars in September. The offer is applicable to a wide range of Maruti Suzuki cars, including Swift, Celerio, Brezza, Alto K10, Eeco, Jimmy, Fronx, Baleno, Ignis, etc. The discount will remain valid till September 30 and may vary from dealers and in different cities of the country.

According to CNBC TV 18 report, discounts may vary by city and are also subject to availability of stock. Hence, interested buyers are requested to contact their dealers.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R The company's Maruti Suzuki Wagon R model has two engine options: 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter. Several dealers offer a discount of up to ₹53,100 on both engine models.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Buyers can avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 on this Maruti Suzuki car. Compared to other Maruti Suzuki cars, this model has the lowest discount in September. Customers interested in buying Maruti Brezza can avail an exchange discount offer of up to ₹15,000 in Mumbai. Whereas they can avail of an offer of up to ₹45,000 in dealers in cities located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Maruti Suzuki Jimmy A few dealers offer discounts on Zepta and Alpha versions of Maruti Suzuki Jimmy. The offer is available for September by selected dealers. Varun Motors, Maruti Suzuki dealers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, is offering a discount of up to ₹1 lakh, with terms and conditions, on variants of Jimmy.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco Multiple variants of Maruti Eeco will be available at discounted price in September. Several dealers are offering discounts of up to ₹28,100 with ex-showroom prices.