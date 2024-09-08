Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts up to 50,000 on different cars- From Brezza to Jimmy: Check price, validity, etc

Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts up to ₹50,000 on different cars- From Brezza to Jimmy: Check price, validity, etc

Livemint

Maruti Suzuki is providing discounts up to 50,000 on various car models in September, including Swift and Brezza. Discounts vary by city and dealer, valid until September 30. Buyers should check with local dealers for specifics.

Maruti Suzuki is offering a discount of up to 50,000 on different car variants

Maruti Suzuki is offering hefty discounts of up to 50,000 on different models of cars in September. The offer is applicable to a wide range of Maruti Suzuki cars, including Swift, Celerio, Brezza, Alto K10, Eeco, Jimmy, Fronx, Baleno, Ignis, etc. The discount will remain valid till September 30 and may vary from dealers and in different cities of the country.

According to CNBC TV 18 report, discounts may vary by city and are also subject to availability of stock. Hence, interested buyers are requested to contact their dealers.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The company's Maruti Suzuki Wagon R model has two engine options: 1.0-liter and 1.2-liter. Several dealers offer a discount of up to 53,100 on both engine models.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Buyers can avail an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 on this Maruti Suzuki car. Compared to other Maruti Suzuki cars, this model has the lowest discount in September. Customers interested in buying Maruti Brezza can avail an exchange discount offer of up to 15,000 in Mumbai. Whereas they can avail of an offer of up to 45,000 in dealers in cities located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Maruti Suzuki Jimmy

A few dealers offer discounts on Zepta and Alpha versions of Maruti Suzuki Jimmy. The offer is available for September by selected dealers. Varun Motors, Maruti Suzuki dealers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, is offering a discount of up to 1 lakh, with terms and conditions, on variants of Jimmy.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco

Multiple variants of Maruti Eeco will be available at discounted price in September. Several dealers are offering discounts of up to 28,100 with ex-showroom prices.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

People can expect a discount of up to 50,000 on Maruti Alto K10 automatic variants this month. The manual variant of the car is available at a discount of 45,000, whereas the CNG variant has a discount of 43,000, reported CNBC TV18.

