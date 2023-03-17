Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Brezza CNG variant: All details

Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Brezza CNG variant: All details2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 12:28 PM IST
- The Brezza CNG is expected to come with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, the same one used in the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. This engine is capable of producing 100hp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode, while in CNG mode, it is expected to deliver 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque.
Maruti Suzuki has announced the opening of bookings for the CNG variant of its popular compact SUV, the Brezza, indicating that the launch is imminent. Interested customers can book the vehicle by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. According to reports, the deliveries are expected to begin in about three to four months. The Brezza CNG was first revealed by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2023, which was held in January.
