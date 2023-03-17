Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Brezza CNG variant: All details

Maruti Suzuki has announced the opening of bookings for the CNG variant of its popular compact SUV, the Brezza, indicating that the launch is imminent. Interested customers can book the vehicle by paying a token amount of ₹25,000. According to reports, the deliveries are expected to begin in about three to four months. The Brezza CNG was first revealed by Maruti Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2023, which was held in January.

Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Brezza CNG model will be the first of its kind to offer an automatic gearbox and will be available in four trims: LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. In a departure from Maruti Suzuki's typical CNG model offerings, the Brezza CNG will be available in all trims, mirroring the ICE-powered version. The launch date for the vehicle has not been announced yet.

The Brezza CNG is expected to come with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, the same one used in the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. This engine is capable of producing 100hp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode, while in CNG mode, it is expected to deliver 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque. The SUV will come with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs have a fuel efficiency of 26.11km/kg, and it is expected that the Brezza CNG's figures could be similar or even better, as it is lighter than the two MPVs.

The CNG version of the Brezza will share a similar visual appearance to its ICE counterpart, except for an S-CNG badge and reduced boot space due to the added CNG tank. It will also come with the same levels of equipment and features as the ICE version, including a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+, voice assistant, connected car technology with OTA updates, start/stop button, six airbags, and a rear-view camera.

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG is anticipated to be pricier by ₹95,000 compared to its petrol variant, which currently has an ex-showroom price of ₹8.19 lakh- ₹13.88 lakh.

As the first compact SUV to come with a CNG powertrain, the Brezza CNG will not have any direct rivals upon release. However, it will compete with other popular compact SUVs in India, including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and the Kia Sonet, which is expected to have a CNG version, although no launch date has been announced yet.