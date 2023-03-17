Maruti Suzuki opens booking for Brezza CNG variant: All details

The Brezza CNG is expected to come with a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine, the same one used in the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs. This engine is capable of producing 100hp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode, while in CNG mode, it is expected to deliver 88hp and 121.5Nm of torque. The SUV will come with a choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki claims that the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs have a fuel efficiency of 26.11km/kg, and it is expected that the Brezza CNG's figures could be similar or even better, as it is lighter than the two MPVs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}