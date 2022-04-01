Maruti Suzuki posted 13.4% growth during FY21-22, sold above 1.70 lakh units in March

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22
Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza dominated exports in FY21-22
Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 170,395 units in March 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,658 units, sales to other OEM of 6,241 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 26,496 units.
For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 1,652,653 units with a growth of 13.4% over FY 2020-21. Total sales includes domestic sales of 1,365,370 units, sales to other OEM of 48,907 units and highest ever exports of 238,376 units, the highest in any financial year.
The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports.
The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well.
Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hardwork of team Maruti Suzuki led by Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India’s manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world."
Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has achieved a cumulative export of over 22.5 lakh vehicles. India manufactured Maruti Suzuki vehicles are exported to over 100 countries.