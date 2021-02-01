OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Maruti Suzuki posts 4.3% sales growth in January 2021
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki posts 4.3% sales growth in January 2021

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 11:12 AM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Total passenger vehicle sales declined by 6.9% to 103,435 units compared to last year
  • Domestic sales barely rose 0.2% at 142,604 units and exports were up 29.3% at 12,445 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,752 units in January 2021 led by utility vehicles, compact segment, LCVs and Vans. This is a growth of 4.3% over January 2020, the auto manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing.

"Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 142,604 units, sales to other OEMs 5,703 units and exports of 12,445 units," it said. Domestic sales barely rose 0.2% at 142,604 units and exports were up 29.3% at 12,445 units. Total passenger vehicle sales decline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Total passenger vehicle sales decline by 6.9% to 103,435 units compared to last year. Mini and compact vehicle segment declined by 7.4% to 102,088 units compared to last year whereas utility vehicle continue to see increased demand as sales grew 45.1% over the last year to 23,887 units.

On Monday, amid Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2021 presentation, Maruti Suzuki's scrip on BSE was trading 0.72% higher in early trade at 7,260.







Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout