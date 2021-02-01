Subscribe
Maruti Suzuki posts 4.3% sales growth in January 2021
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki posts 4.3% sales growth in January 2021

1 min read . 11:12 AM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Total passenger vehicle sales declined by 6.9% to 103,435 units compared to last year
  • Domestic sales barely rose 0.2% at 142,604 units and exports were up 29.3% at 12,445 units

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,752 units in January 2021 led by utility vehicles, compact segment, LCVs and Vans. This is a growth of 4.3% over January 2020, the auto manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 160,752 units in January 2021 led by utility vehicles, compact segment, LCVs and Vans. This is a growth of 4.3% over January 2020, the auto manufacturing company said in a regulatory filing.

"Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 142,604 units, sales to other OEMs 5,703 units and exports of 12,445 units," it said. Domestic sales barely rose 0.2% at 142,604 units and exports were up 29.3% at 12,445 units. Total passenger vehicle sales decline.

Total passenger vehicle sales decline by 6.9% to 103,435 units compared to last year. Mini and compact vehicle segment declined by 7.4% to 102,088 units compared to last year whereas utility vehicle continue to see increased demand as sales grew 45.1% over the last year to 23,887 units.

On Monday, amid Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2021 presentation, Maruti Suzuki's scrip on BSE was trading 0.72% higher in early trade at 7,260.

