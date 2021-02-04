Maruti Suzuki India's pre-owned unit True Value crosses 40 lakh unit sales

Maruti Suzuki India's pre-owned unit True Value crosses 40 lakh unit sales1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 03:22 PM IST
According to the company's website, Maruti Suzuki's True Value has 1252 outlets in the country spread across 942 cities.
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India's pre-owned car unit True Value has crossed the milestone of 40 lakh sales. The company specializes in resale of pre-owned cars and entered the business in the year 2001. According to the company's website, Maruti Suzuki's True Value has 1252 outlets in the country spread across 942 cities.
The company had upgraded its True Value outlets in 2017, which aimed at offering a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience.
"The pre-owned car market in India is highly unorganised and there are very few players providing safe, reliable and transparent buying and selling experience to buyers. True Value was set up to overcome these issues and ensure that buyers of the pre-owned car get the same experience as new car buyers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
The outlets are digitally integrated through website and app so that customers can access details of all the cars available at True Value outlets from the comfort of their home, he added.
"The record of over 4 million True Value pre-owned car sales stands testament to our customers' persistent support and love for the brand," Srivastava noted.
