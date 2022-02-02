The largest car maker in the country, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), has reported a marginal increase in its production of cars in 2022. The Gurugram-based auto major car production reached to 1,61,383 units in January 2022 against the 1,60,975 units during the same phase last year. The shortage of semiconductor is still impacting the production of the cars, said MSI.

The production of its mini segment cars, Alto and S-Presso, declined to 23,321 units in January 2022 compared to 27,665 units in the same phase last year. The compact segment saw a little sign of improvement with the total production units touching 87,165 units in January 2022. Overall, the mini and the compact segment registered a decline in production, from 1,13,947 units in January 2021, it has reached to 1,10,486 units this January.

Interestingly, the production of the mid-sized sedan, Ciaz almost doubled in 2022. In January 2022, the Ciaz production went up to 3,045 units against the 1,524 units in 2021 January. This indicates that Ciaz is quite is demand despite challenges in the auto sector.

In the Utility segment, cars such as Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, OEM Model production ramped up as well. MSI produced 33,550 units of these cars combined in January 2022 compared to 29,199 units last year. The Eeco production saw a little dip, from 11,769 units in 2021 it came down to 10,587 units this year.

MSI’s Super Carry commercial vehicle production went down to 3,715 units in January 2022 against the 4,536 units last year.

