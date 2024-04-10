India’s leading automaker Maruti Suzuki has raised prices of its vehicles including Swift and select variants of Grand Vitara. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the hike, the Swift will become costlier by ₹25,000 and the Grand Vitara Sigma variant will be ₹19,000 pricier.

The new prices will be effective from April 10, said the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In January, the automaker had announced a 0.45 per cent price hike across models citing increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices.

“We have been trying to absorb the increased input costs for a while now, but the current market conditions have compelled us to pass on some of the hikes to our customers. The price increase will be substantial in some models," Maruti Suzuki had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 9, Maruti Suzuki said that it was expanding the manufacturing capability by 1 lakh units per annum at its Manesar plant.

It has inaugurated a new vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility.

Currently, the total manufacturing capability at Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant is 900,000 vehicles per annum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Maruti Suzuki is deeply committed to the Government of India's vision of ‘Make in India’. We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal," said Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India.

“This new assembly line adopts technologies that enhance human ergonomics, improve productivity and enhance traceability," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Manesar plant manufactures a range of vehicles, including the Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz, and Celerio.

The automaker sold over 20 lakh vehicles in 2023 and doubled its market share in the SUV segment within a year. It reported a 24 per cent YoY growth in the SUV segment in 2023.

