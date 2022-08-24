Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles. Here is why

Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles. Here is why1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
- Maruti Suzuki recalls 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles: The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles
Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles due to a suspected defect in the airbag control unit, the company said in a regulatory filing. The suspected defect has been found in vehicles manufactured between 6th August 2022 to 16th August 2022.
Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles due to a suspected defect in the airbag control unit, the company said in a regulatory filing. The suspected defect has been found in vehicles manufactured between 6th August 2022 to 16th August 2022.
The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.
The recall is being undertaken to replace Airbag Control Unit, free of cost, in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in Airbag Control Unit, which in rare case might result in malfunctioning during deployment. Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive/use the vehicle till the Airbag Control Unit is replaced.
It further informed that the affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit.
It further informed that the affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for replacement of defective Airbag Control Unit.
Customers may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.
Customers may also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company website www.marutisuzuki.com and fill in their vehicle chassis number (MA3 followed by 14-digit alphanumeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention in this regard. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.
On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki share price surged as much as 1.5 per cent.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki share price surged as much as 1.5 per cent.
Maruti Suzuki completed forty years of its foundation in August this year. Forty years back, the Union cabinet approved Maruti Udyog's proposal to manufacture small-size cars in collaboration with Japanese auto giant Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki completed forty years of its foundation in August this year. Forty years back, the Union cabinet approved Maruti Udyog's proposal to manufacture small-size cars in collaboration with Japanese auto giant Suzuki.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards