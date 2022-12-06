Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga and others: Here's why

1 min read . 02:00 PM ISTLivemint
The impacted vehicles were manufactured between 2nd and 28th November, 2022

  • The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall a total of 9,125 vehicles manufactured between 2nd and 28th November, 2022. The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara. 

According to the company, there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts in the impacted units. The defect may lead to seat belt disassembly.

“Considering the safety of our customers and out of abundant caution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost", the company said in a statement.

Owners of the affected vehicle will receive official communication from Maruti Suzuki’s authorized workshops for immediate attention.

