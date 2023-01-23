India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it has recalled 11,177 units of Grand Vitara that have been manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022.

Maruti Suzuki said that there is a 'possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets' said the company in its regulatory filing.

The carmaker said that authorized car dealer workshops will inspect and replace the part, free of cost.

"The Company has announced to recall 11,177 Grand Vitara vehicles manufactured between 8th August, 2022 and 15th November, 2022," said Maruti Suzuki in its regulatory filing.

"It is suspected that there is a possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets (“Parts"), which in a rare case, may loosen in the long run and impact its functionality. Vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the affected parts, free of cost," it further added.

This comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is to announce its December quarter results on 24 January,2023.

Maruti Suzuki India reported around 9 per cent decline in total wholesales at 1,39,347 units in December 2022 as compared to the year-ago of 1,53,149 units.

"The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimize the impact," MSIL said.

Maruti Suzuki posted a net profit nearly four folds higher at ₹2,061.5 crore for the September quarter.

On Monday, the company's scrip was down by 0.16 per cent to ₹8,430 on BSE.