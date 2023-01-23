Maruti Suzuki recalls over 11,000 Grand Vitara. Here’s why1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 07:20 PM IST
The company said that there is a 'possible defect in rear seat belt mounting brackets'
India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced that it has recalled 11,177 units of Grand Vitara that have been manufactured between 8 August, 2022 and 15 November, 2022.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×