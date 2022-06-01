In May, Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 161,413 units. Domestic sales of 128,000 units, sales to other OEMs of 6,222 units, and exports of 27,191 units rounded out the month's total sales. It was Maruti Suzuki’s highest ever monthly exports.

Electronic component shortages had a minimal influence on car production, primarily on domestic models. Maruti Suzuki takes every precaution to lessen the impact. May 2022 sales data are not comparable to May 2021 sales figures since the Company's operations in May 2021 were adversely impacted by COVID-19-related disruptions.

In FY 2021-22, Maruti Suzuki shipped a total of 238,376 units, the most in any financial year. In March 2022, the firm exported 26,496 units, the greatest monthly export total ever. This highlighted Maruti Suzuki's commitment to the Make-in-India initiative of the Indian government.

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986, with a total of over 22.5 lakh vehicles exported. Maruti Suzuki automobiles are exported to over 100 countries from India. Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso, and Brezza were the top five export models in FY 2021-22. Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East were the top export destinations.

The government should reconsider the proposal to make six airbags mandatory in passenger vehicles, Maruti Suzuki India earlier said. The company added that the rule would harm the already shrinking small car market and could even have a negative impact on jobs in the auto sector in the future.

The law, according to Maruti, will have a significant impact on the cost-conscious entry-level car category, which has been battling headwinds and declining sales for the past three years, making it even more difficult for two-wheeler users to convert to compact automobiles.

The road transport ministry earlier announced that carmakers would be required to include a minimum of six airbags in motor vehicles From October, with a capacity of up to eight people for better occupant safety.