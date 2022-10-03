Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki records over two-fold rise in sales at 1,77,468 units in September

Maruti Suzuki records over two-fold rise in sales at 1,77,468 units in September

Total passenger vehicles production was at 1,73,929 units last month.
1 min read . 05:53 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )

  • Maruti had produced a total of 81,278 units in September last year. The automaker revealed that shortage of electric components impacted the production of the vehicles.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Maruti Suzuki India, India’s largest automaker on Monday reported an over two-fold increase in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September this year.

Maruti Suzuki India, India’s largest automaker on Monday reported an over two-fold increase in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September this year.

Maruti had produced a total of 81,278 units in September last year. The automaker revealed that shortage of electric components impacted the production of the vehicles.

Maruti had produced a total of 81,278 units in September last year. The automaker revealed that shortage of electric components impacted the production of the vehicles.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company took all possible measures to reduce the impact, it said, however adding, as "production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components, a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful."

The company took all possible measures to reduce the impact, it said, however adding, as "production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components, a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful."

Total passenger vehicles production was at 1,73,929 units last month. It was at 77,782 units in September this year. Passenger cars production was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Total passenger vehicles production was at 1,73,929 units last month. It was at 77,782 units in September this year. Passenger cars production was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles production stood at 29,811 units during the period under review. The same was 21,873 units in September 2021, the company said.

Utility vehicles production stood at 29,811 units during the period under review. The same was 21,873 units in September 2021, the company said.

Production of light commercial vehicles Super Carry was at 3,539 units as compared to 3,496 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Production of light commercial vehicles Super Carry was at 3,539 units as compared to 3,496 units in the year-ago month, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.