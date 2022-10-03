Home / Auto News / Maruti Suzuki records over two-fold rise in sales at 1,77,468 units in September
Maruti Suzuki records over two-fold rise in sales at 1,77,468 units in September
1 min read.05:53 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
Maruti had produced a total of 81,278 units in September last year. The automaker revealed that shortage of electric components impacted the production of the vehicles.
Maruti Suzuki India, India’s largest automaker on Monday reported an over two-fold increase in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September this year.
Maruti had produced a total of 81,278 units in September last year. The automaker revealed that shortage of electric components impacted the production of the vehicles.
"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.
The company took all possible measures to reduce the impact, it said, however adding, as "production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components, a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful."
Total passenger vehicles production was at 1,73,929 units last month. It was at 77,782 units in September this year. Passenger cars production was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.
Utility vehicles production stood at 29,811 units during the period under review. The same was 21,873 units in September 2021, the company said.
