Maruti Suzuki on Friday said that the company has reduced the price of Eeco Ambulance. This comes after the Finance Ministry had notified the goods and services tax (GST) rate cut on Eeco Ambulance to 12% from 28%.

''As per the notification released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021. Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the Ex-Showroom price of Eeco Ambulance and the revised Ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi will be Rs. 6,16,875/-,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

This change is applicable for vehicles invoiced by the Company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers w.e.f. date of notification i.e. 14.06.2021, the auto major added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading flat on the BSE in Friday's session at ₹6,974.95 per share

