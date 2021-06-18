Maruti Suzuki reduces Eeco Ambulance price after GST rate cut

''As per the notification released by the Ministry of Finance, the GST rate on Eeco Ambulance has been reduced from 28% to 12% till 30.09.2021. Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the Ex-Showroom price of Eeco Ambulance and the revised Ex-showroom price applicable in Delhi will be Rs. 6,16,875/-,'' Maruti said in an exchange filing.

