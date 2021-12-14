Maruti Suzuki has registered one lakh unit sales of its mini truck called the Super Carry within five years of its launch. The mini-truck offers a 4-cylinder engine. Available in both petrol and CNG option, Maruti Suzuki Super Carry was developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of Indian mini-truck customers, the company said. Maruti Suzuki forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with the introduction of Super Carry in India.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry delivers upto 54kW@6000rpm of power and 98Nm@3000rpm of torque. It comes with features like reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, a lockable glovebox, a mobile charging socket, and a light steering wheel.

Super Carry is the only mini-truck in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L Petrol tank.

It offers a deck area of 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide with a payload capacity of upto 740 kg. The Super Carry offers a ground clearance of 175 mm.

Super Carry is sold through Maruti Suzuki’s 335 commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India. The commercial channel is backed by a network of 3800+ Maruti Suzuki service centers across India.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality. We thank our customers for bestowing their trust in us and making Super Carry, the second best-selling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle space."

