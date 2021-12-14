Maruti Suzuki registers 1 lakh unit sales of Super Carry. Know variants, features

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality. We thank our customers for bestowing their trust in us and making Super Carry, the second best-selling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle space."

