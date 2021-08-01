Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 162,462 units in July 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 136,500 units, sales to other OEM of 4,738 units and exports of 21,224 units.

While the domestic sales in July’21 is better than that of July’20, a comparison is not meaningful because July’20 had a much lower base due to pandemic related disruptions.

The domestic sales in July’21 remained below the previous high registered in July’18.

In the compact segment, which includes some of the company's best-sellers like WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, Maruti registered sales of 70,268 units, compared to last year's 51,529 units.

The mini segment that comprises Alto and S-Presso registered sales of 19,685 units.

The utility vehicles segment also marked a sharp increase with the sale of 32,272 units in comparison to 19,177 units in July 2020. The segment comprises Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Gypsy.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki India reported a standalone net profit of ₹441 crore for the April to June quarter (Q1 FY22) despite adverse commodity prices and Covid-19 related disruptions leading to lower capacity utilisation.

The company had posted a net loss of ₹249 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, however, the profit declined 62% from ₹1,166 crore profit reported in the March quarter of FY21.

Maruti Suzuki sold 3.53 lakh units during Q1 FY22. Sales in the domestic market stood at 3.08 lakh units while exports were at 45,519 units.

During the same period of previous year, the company had sold a total of 76,599 units including sales of 67,027 units in domestic market and exports of 9,572 units.





