Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,30,699 units in August 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,05,775 units, sales to other OEM of 4,305 units and exports of 20,619 units.

Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.

The company released a statement claiming that the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions.

The compact cars of Maruti Suzuki registered the maximum sale of 45,577 units. The segment comprises WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S. In 2020, the company registered sales of 61,956 units for the same segment.

The Utility Vehicles segment registered an uptick in sales. In August 2021, the company a registered a sale of 24,337 compared to 21,030 units in August 2020. The segment comprises Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 and Gypsy

