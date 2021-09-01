Maruti Suzuki registers total sales of 1,30,699 in August

Maruti Suzuki released a statement claiming that the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 1,30,699 units in August 2021. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,05,775 units, sales to other OEM of 4,305 units and exports of 20,619 units.

Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact.

Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The Company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company released a statement claiming that the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions.

The compact cars of Maruti Suzuki registered the maximum sale of 45,577 units. The segment comprises WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S. In 2020, the company registered sales of 61,956 units for the same segment.