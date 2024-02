Maruti Suzuki reports 15.5% rise in January vehicle sales

MUMBAI : Maruti Suzuki India 's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 15.54 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the highest-ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, as per the statement.

Also Read | Budget 2024 LIVE: FM announces Ayushman Bharat extension, capex boost, R&D fund

The total domestic sales grew 13 per cent at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago, it said.

MSI also sold 23,921 vehicles in the overseas markets in the previous month, as per the statement.

Also Read | Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway exited Paytm 2 months ahead of RBI crackdown

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales in the previous month were recorded at 1,66,802 units, growing 13.20 per cent over 1,47,348 vehicles sold in January 2023, the company said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!