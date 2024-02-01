Maruti Suzuki reports 15.5% rise in January vehicle sales
Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 15.54% at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year
MUMBAI : Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 15.54 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
