 Maruti Suzuki reports 15.5% rise in January vehicle sales | Mint
Maruti Suzuki reports 15.5% rise in January vehicle sales
Maruti Suzuki reports 15.5% rise in January vehicle sales

 PTI

Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 15.54% at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year

Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales grew 13% at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Maruti Suzuki's total domestic sales grew 13% at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago (Photo: Reuters)

MUMBAI : Maruti Suzuki India's total vehicle sales, including exports, increased 15.54 per cent at 1,99,364 units in January from 1,72,535 units in the same month last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

This was the highest-ever monthly sales volume for the Gurugram-based car maker, as per the statement.

The total domestic sales grew 13 per cent at 1,70,214 vehicles as against 1,51,367 units in the month a year ago, it said.

MSI also sold 23,921 vehicles in the overseas markets in the previous month, as per the statement.

Total passenger vehicle domestic sales in the previous month were recorded at 1,66,802 units, growing 13.20 per cent over 1,47,348 vehicles sold in January 2023, the company said.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint.
More Less
Published: 01 Feb 2024, 08:56 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
