Maruti Suzuki reports 24% rise in Q3 net profit; margin contraction disappoints

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest car maker – on Thursday reported a 24% year-on-year increase in its net profit to ₹1941.4 crore for quarter ending 31 December 2020.

Higher sales during the quarter were led by gradual recovery in rural and urban markets due to shift in preference towards personal mobility amid covid-19 pandemic.

The bottomline was boosted by a 26.7% increase in other income to ₹993.7 crore.

The company posted a net profit of ₹1586.9 crore in the corresponding period last year as sales took a hit due to economic slowdown and transition to new safety and emission norms.

On a sequential basis the New Delhi based car maker has managed to engineer a sharp turnaround in its fortunes from the June quarter when it reported a loss of ₹249.9 crore, first ever in two decades, due to the adverse impact of the lockdown measure to contain covid-19 pandemic.

The company's net sales during the December quarter increased by 13.28% year-on-year to ₹23457.8 crore on the back of 13.2% jump in total vehicle sales to 495897 units. Sequentially, sale of vehicles increased from 393130 units during the September quarter.

As result of the higher expenses during the quarter, the operating profit or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by just 5.8% to ₹2226 crore. The operating margins though contracted by 70 basis points to 9.5% compared to 10.2% in the corresponding period as a result of a sharp 31.29% increase in raw material cost, 6.7% in other expenses and 9% in other expenses.

“MSIL has reported subdued 3QFY21 performance due to sharp jump in commodity cost. However, we expect domestic passenger vehicle industry to record double digit volume growth in FY22E, which would support MSIL’s business. Moreover, sales of premium products would again come back as situation normalises gradually from the pandemic," said Mitul Shah, vice president, research, Reliance Securities.

Aided by a quick recovery in demand for entry-level cars, hatchbacks and utility vehicles, Maruti Suzuki increased production to a record 1.85 lakh vehicle in October. The company also registered a double-digit growth in retail sales during the Navratri and Diwali festival season after two years.

High commodity costs and shortage of components like semi-conductors might spoil the recovery in the coming months.

