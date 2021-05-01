Maruti Suzuki India reported its monthly auto sales figures on Saturday. The carmaker reported a 4% dip in its total sales (domestic+export) at 1,59,691 units in April as compared to 1,67,014 units in March this year. The company did not sell any unit in the domestic market in April last year due to the nationwide lockdown.

Since April 2020 had lockdown due to Covid-19 and almost zero sales, a comparison with April 2020 doesn’t have any meaning, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other OEMs 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units.

Maruti's domestic sales in April fell 8% on a monthly basis to 1,42,454 units from 1,55,417 units.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, increased by 2% to 25,041 units in April as against 24,653 units in March. Compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire sales dipped 12% to 72,318 units from 82,201 cars in March this year.









