Maruti Suzuki reported its monthly auto sales figures on Thursday. The carmaker posted a total sales of 1.67 lakh units in March 2021, up 99% as compared to 83,792 units in March 2020.

The total domestic sales (domestic + sales to other OEMs) stood at 1.55 lakh units during the month under review, up 96% as against 79,080 units year-on-year (YoY). Out of the total sales, the company's exports saw a huge uptick at 11,597 units as compared to 4,712 units in the same month last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 0.4% higher at ₹6,887 per share at 11:43 am on Thursday.

The company said that its domestic sales in FY19-20 had fallen by 18% due to reasons that are well known and in FY20-21 have been impacted due to COVID related factors. Domestic sales of the automaker in March 2020 had dropped about 48% due to COVID related disruptions. It will be seen that domestic sales in March 2021 have only recovered to March 2019 levels, the auto company added.

For the full financial year 2020-21, Maruti posted a total sales of 1,457,861 units, which is 6.7% lower than FY 2019-20.

