Auto industry is one of the sectors that have been impacted the most by the second wave of Covid-19 with most companies registering a lower sales figure compared to April 2021. In order to boost demand, manufacturers are offering deals on a few of their best-selling cars. Maruti Suzuki India , the country’s biggest automobile manufacturer has announced some deals on its popular vehicles that includes Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire, Eeco and Ertiga.

Here are the discounts listed for each car:

Alto: Entry-level hatchback, Alto is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000. For buyers looking to purchase the CNG variant, Maruti Suzuki India. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 for buyers looking to trade their old car. Additionally, the company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

S-Presso: Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the car. The buyer will get an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and eligible customers can get a ₹4,000 corporate discount.

Celerio: The hatchback will not get any cash discount but the buyer can avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 to trade their old car.

Swift: Popular hatchback, Swift is also selling with a cash discount of up to ₹25,000. However, the discounts are higher for lower variants. The LXi and VXi variant will be available with a cash discount of ₹25,000. The ZXi and ZXi+ variant can be purchased with a cash discount of ₹10,000.

Maruti Suzuki India is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 while the corporate discount of ₹4,000 can further extend the cumulative offer.

Dzire: Sub-4m sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be available with a discount of ₹10,000 for th LXi, VXi variants. The ZXi and ZXi+ variant is only available with a ₹8,000 cash discount. An exchange bonus of ₹20,000 can also be availed on all variants and for further price reduction, eligible buyers can get a ₹4,000 corporate discount.

Ertiga: The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is only available with a corporate discount of ₹4,000.

Eeco: The car is available with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. The buyer can also avail the exchange bonus of ₹15,000.

