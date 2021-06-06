Maruti Suzuki reveals discounts on Alto, Swift, Dzire for June: Details listed here1 min read . Updated: 06 Jun 2021, 05:19 PM IST
- The company is offering cash discounts, exchange bonuses and even some corporate benefits with its products
Auto industry is one of the sectors that have been impacted the most by the second wave of Covid-19 with most companies registering a lower sales figure compared to April 2021. In order to boost demand, manufacturers are offering deals on a few of their best-selling cars. Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s biggest automobile manufacturer has announced some deals on its popular vehicles that includes Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Dzire, Eeco and Ertiga.
Here are the discounts listed for each car:
Alto: Entry-level hatchback, Alto is being offered with a cash discount of ₹20,000. For buyers looking to purchase the CNG variant, Maruti Suzuki India. The company is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 for buyers looking to trade their old car. Additionally, the company is also offering a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
S-Presso: Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹20,000 on the car. The buyer will get an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 and eligible customers can get a ₹4,000 corporate discount.
Celerio: The hatchback will not get any cash discount but the buyer can avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 to trade their old car.
Swift: Popular hatchback, Swift is also selling with a cash discount of up to ₹25,000. However, the discounts are higher for lower variants. The LXi and VXi variant will be available with a cash discount of ₹25,000. The ZXi and ZXi+ variant can be purchased with a cash discount of ₹10,000.
Maruti Suzuki India is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹20,000 while the corporate discount of ₹4,000 can further extend the cumulative offer.
Dzire: Sub-4m sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be available with a discount of ₹10,000 for th LXi, VXi variants. The ZXi and ZXi+ variant is only available with a ₹8,000 cash discount. An exchange bonus of ₹20,000 can also be availed on all variants and for further price reduction, eligible buyers can get a ₹4,000 corporate discount.
Ertiga: The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is only available with a corporate discount of ₹4,000.
Eeco: The car is available with a cash discount of ₹10,000 and a corporate discount of ₹4,000. The buyer can also avail the exchange bonus of ₹15,000.
