Maruti Suzuki is providing increased discounts and advantages across its range to sell off remaining MY2023 stock, reported Autocar.

As per a report from the publication, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director of Sales and Marketing at Maruti Suzuki, has indicated that channel inventory is anticipated to decrease significantly by the end of December.

The report has cited that there are several discounts and offers available from the automaker. Here are the following details on offers and discounts from Maruti Suzuki:

This month, Maruti is offering significant discounts on the Jimny, with price reductions of up to ₹2 lakh on both variants, adds the report. Alongside this, a new Jimny Thunder Edition has been introduced to enhance the appeal of this niche SUV. Certain dealers are reportedly providing the Thunder Edition kit free of charge at select outlets, further contributing to the substantial discount, now totaling ₹2.3 lakh for the entry-level Jimny Zeta.

Furthermore, recently introduced models such as the Fronx are eligible for discounts of up to ₹40,000 on specific variants. Derived from the Baleno, the Fronx has been achieving an average monthly sales figure of approximately 11,000 units since its market debut.

In addition, various Maruti Nexa models, including the Ciaz, Baleno, and Ignis, are currently available with discounts ranging from ₹35,000 to ₹65,000, varying based on the specific model and inventory levels.

Maruti dealers are instructed to boost sales of models like the Swift CNG in the Arena segment, which now comes with an additional exchange bonus. The total discounts have risen by ₹25,000 compared to the previous month. Discounts on the Alto K10 have also been increased, ranging from ₹52,000 to ₹63,000, inclusive of benefits for the CNG-powered model.

The S-Presso high-riding hatchback is currently available with discounts of approximately ₹56,000, while the Wagon R, a popular model, offers year-end benefits of up to ₹63,000, depending on the variant.

This month, the Maruti Eeco comes with benefits of up to ₹35,000. The Celerio is offering discounts of approximately ₹70,000 on certain variants, while the popular Dzire compact sedan, currently with the lowest year-end discount, officially has no discount. However, some dealers are providing benefits on the Dzire CNG model, which has a significant waiting period.

Furthermore, a few dealers are offering a CNG fuel card worth ₹20,000 to buyers of select Maruti CNG models. This scheme, initially introduced around Diwali this year, has now been extended until December 31.



