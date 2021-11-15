Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is all geared to come in new avatar that is what the leaked images of the car suggest by Suzuki garage. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has been spotted ahead of its scheduled launch on November 25. The crossover car reveals a taller SUV kind of look on the exterior. The new generation Maruti Suzuki S-Cross may come with other advanced features required to compete in its segment. The first impressions of the S-Cross give us a glimpse of a much wider front grille and boomerang styled front LED headlamps.

The other design elements which are visible say that the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross comes with 14 inch chrome alloy wheels, the side indicator infused within the body and slightly more ground clearance than the existing model. The front becomes more vertical with honeycomb type mesh style with integrated LED headlamps. The rear too gets a makeover with sleek P-shaped tail lamps.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The interior will also see changes to cater new age buyers. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross might come with digital touchscreen display for infotainment. The security features will be on similar lines of the existing S-Cross model with few additions.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to fit a 1.5-litre K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine that produces 103bhp at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm as is the case with the current model. The S-Cross will ship with five-speed manual and a four-speed automated gearbox.

