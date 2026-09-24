Maruti Suzuki’s new 300kW electrolyzer turns surplus solar power into hydrogen for factories

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana. The pilot project is based on the production of hydrogen from surplus solar power by adding it to natural gas and using it as a process fuel for the production of the final product. The move brings hydrogen technology to the carmaker's expanding list of renewable energy solutions, according to Maruti Suzuki India's regulatory filing dated September 24, 2026.

The plant aims to tackle one of the main issues with renewable energy: surplus solar power generated when the factory does not need it. This electricity may be channelled to the electrolyser during the holidays to create green hydrogen. The hydrogen is then stored and used when required, effectively turning excess renewable electricity into a storable fuel.

How Maruti Suzuki’s green hydrogen system works The technology uses solar power, a water treatment system and an electrolyser to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen is stored in a buffer vessel from which it is compressed and stored for use later.

View full Image View full Image Diagram of Maruti Suzuki Uses Electrolyzer Technology.

Hydrogen can be provided after pressure reduction and mixed with natural gas for immediate manufacturing needs. In addition to using renewable energy directly in its manufacturing, this provides another option for Maruti Suzuki to incorporate renewable energy into its operations.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the pilot will also help the company understand the practical use of green hydrogen at an automotive manufacturing site. As per the outcomes, it is looking forward to rolling out the technology in its manufacturing base across Haryana and Gujarat.

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Green hydrogen joins Maruti’s wider energy technology push The hydrogen project is a part of Maruti Suzuki's total emissions reduction initiative at its factories. The company already has a significant amount of in-house solar generation, as well as renewable energy through a range of contracts, including solar and wind power purchase agreements.

Maruti Suzuki is also working on a 10-tonne-per-day biogas plant at Kharkhoda which will be commissioned in FY 26-27. It has installed a 1 MWh BESS system in the same location. The company’s board has also approved four compressed biogas projects, with an allocated budget of ₹561 crore, according to the company’s statement.

Maruti targets lower manufacturing emissions According to Maruti Suzuki, their effort on clean energy helps them to be more efficient in the use of resources and lower the carbon intensity of production. The company has currently estimated its manufacturing carbon footprint is approximately 615,000 tonnes and is looking to reduce this to 266,000 tonnes by FY 2030-31.