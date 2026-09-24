Maruti Suzuki’s new 300kW electrolyzer turns surplus solar power into hydrogen for factories

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyser plant at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana. The pilot project is based on the production of hydrogen from surplus solar power by adding it to natural gas and using it as a process fuel for the production of the final product. The move brings hydrogen technology to the carmaker's expanding list of renewable energy solutions, according to Maruti Suzuki India's regulatory filing dated September 24, 2026.

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The plant aims to tackle one of the main issues with renewable energy: surplus solar power generated when the factory does not need it. This electricity may be channelled to the electrolyser during the holidays to create green hydrogen. The hydrogen is then stored and used when required, effectively turning excess renewable electricity into a storable fuel.

How Maruti Suzuki’s green hydrogen system works The technology uses solar power, a water treatment system and an electrolyser to produce hydrogen. The hydrogen is stored in a buffer vessel from which it is compressed and stored for use later.

Diagram of Maruti Suzuki Uses Electrolyzer Technology.

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Hydrogen can be provided after pressure reduction and mixed with natural gas for immediate manufacturing needs. In addition to using renewable energy directly in its manufacturing, this provides another option for Maruti Suzuki to incorporate renewable energy into its operations.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the pilot will also help the company understand the practical use of green hydrogen at an automotive manufacturing site. As per the outcomes, it is looking forward to rolling out the technology in its manufacturing base across Haryana and Gujarat.

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Green hydrogen joins Maruti’s wider energy technology push The hydrogen project is a part of Maruti Suzuki's total emissions reduction initiative at its factories. The company already has a significant amount of in-house solar generation, as well as renewable energy through a range of contracts, including solar and wind power purchase agreements.

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Maruti Suzuki is also working on a 10-tonne-per-day biogas plant at Kharkhoda which will be commissioned in FY 26-27. It has installed a 1 MWh BESS system in the same location. The company’s board has also approved four compressed biogas projects, with an allocated budget of ₹561 crore, according to the company’s statement.

Maruti targets lower manufacturing emissions According to Maruti Suzuki, their effort on clean energy helps them to be more efficient in the use of resources and lower the carbon intensity of production. The company has currently estimated its manufacturing carbon footprint is approximately 615,000 tonnes and is looking to reduce this to 266,000 tonnes by FY 2030-31.

Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, Hisahi Takeuchi, outlined the company's efforts to move towards eco-friendly manufacturing practices by investing in various renewable energy technologies, including solar power, biogas, battery storage, and green hydrogen.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.