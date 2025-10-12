Maruti Suzuki S-Presso GST receives pre-Diwali price cut, becomes cheaper by ₹1.30 lakh. Variant-wise price details

Maruti Suzuki has announced the price cut, passing on the GST rate cut benefits to the customers, which is expected to revive the sales of models like Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, among others. The small cars from the carmaker are expected to see a much-awaited revival in sales numbers with the latest GST price cuts, festive discounts and offers. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the popular small hatchbacks in the country since its launch. Sold through the Arena, the hatchback comes with a micro-SUV-like stance that appeals to many customers.

Variant Price before GST cut (ex-showroom) Price after GST cut (ex-showroom) Price cut Std (O) ₹ 4.27 lakh ₹ 3.50 lakh ₹ 77,000 LXi (O) ₹ 5 lakh ₹ 3.80 lakh ₹ 1.2 lakh VXi (O) ₹ 5.21 lakh ₹ 4.30 lakh ₹ 91,000 LXi (O) CNG ₹ 5.92 lakh ₹ 4.62 lakh ₹ 1.3 lakh VXi (O) AMT ₹ 5.72 lakh ₹ 4.75 lakh ₹ 97,000 VXi Plus (O) ₹ 5.51 lakh ₹ 4.80 lakh ₹ 71,000 VXi (O) CNG ₹ 6.12 lakh ₹ 5.12 lakh ₹ 1 lakh VXi Plus (O) AMT ₹ 6.01 lakh ₹ 5.25 lakh ₹ 76,000

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has received GST price cuts under the new tax regime, ranging between ₹71,000 and ₹1.30 lakh, depending on the variants. The manual transmission variants of the hatchback have witnessed pricing being slashed between ₹71,000 and ₹1.30 lakh, while the AMT versions of the S-Presso have seen price cuts ranging between ₹76,000 and ₹97,000.

With the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available at a starting price of ₹3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the ₹4.27 lakh (ex-showroom) that was effective before September 22. On the other hand, the price of the hatchback goes up to ₹5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous top-end price of ₹6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).