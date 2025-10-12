Subscribe

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso GST receives pre-Diwali price cut, becomes cheaper by ₹1.30 lakh. Variant-wise price details

Mainak Das
Published12 Oct 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki has announced the price cut, passing on the GST rate cut benefits to the customers, which is expected to revive the sales of models like Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, among others. The small cars from the carmaker are expected to see a much-awaited revival in sales numbers with the latest GST price cuts, festive discounts and offers. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is one of the popular small hatchbacks in the country since its launch. Sold through the Arena, the hatchback comes with a micro-SUV-like stance that appeals to many customers.

VariantPrice before GST cut (ex-showroom)Price after GST cut (ex-showroom)Price cut
Std (O) 4.27 lakh 3.50 lakh 77,000
LXi (O) 5 lakh 3.80 lakh 1.2 lakh
VXi (O) 5.21 lakh 4.30 lakh 91,000
LXi (O) CNG 5.92 lakh 4.62 lakh 1.3 lakh
VXi (O) AMT 5.72 lakh 4.75 lakh 97,000
VXi Plus (O) 5.51 lakh 4.80 lakh 71,000
VXi (O) CNG 6.12 lakh 5.12 lakh 1 lakh
VXi Plus (O) AMT 6.01 lakh 5.25 lakh 76,000

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has received GST price cuts under the new tax regime, ranging between 71,000 and 1.30 lakh, depending on the variants. The manual transmission variants of the hatchback have witnessed pricing being slashed between 71,000 and 1.30 lakh, while the AMT versions of the S-Presso have seen price cuts ranging between 76,000 and 97,000.

With the GST price cut, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now available at a starting price of 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the 4.27 lakh (ex-showroom) that was effective before September 22. On the other hand, the price of the hatchback goes up to 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom), down from the previous top-end price of 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a highly popular hatchback in India despite the shrinking market share and sales figures of the hatchbacks in the country, owing to the rising pressure from crossovers and SUVs. Its practicality, compact size, generous fuel efficiency, and value-for-money proposition make it an ideal choice for consumers who seek to buy a small car for regular commuting in and around the city without spending much. Besides the private buyers segment, the S-Presso is highly popular among the fleet operators and cab owners as well.

