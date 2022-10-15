Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG debuts at 5.90 lakh: Specs and other details

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said "The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment".