Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG debuts at 5.90 lakh: Specs and other details

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its CNG lineup in India. The company has launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG at a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. It is ₹95,000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol variants. Maruti Suzuki says that it has sold 2.26 lakh units of the S-Presso since its introduction.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG features
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG variant is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 32.73 kmkg. It is equipped with a 1.0-litre Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine which can deliver 82.1Nm of peak torque and up to 56bhp maximum power. The company says that it has tuned the suspension setup on the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG to enhance the ride quality and comfort.
Similar to the nine other CNG models, the new variant comes with dual-interdependent electronic control units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG vehicle is equipped with a micro switch which ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.
Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said "The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment".
