Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Swift get upto ₹1.70 lakh offers. But, there's a catch

Maruti Suzuki is offering up to 1.70 lakh benefits in January 2026, comprising GST price cut and month-specific cash discounts.

Mainak Das
Updated15 Jan 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with maximum discounts in January 2026.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with maximum discounts in January 2026.

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, January 2026 seems to be good time to bring one in your garage. The biggest carmaker in India is offering up to 1.70 lakh benefits on its range of passenger cars sold through the Arena network. However, the benefits are available till January 31, or till the stocks last. The benefits on the range of Maruti Suzuki cars in January 2026 comprise the GST price cuts along with month-specific cash discounts.

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki model, here is a quick look at the benefits available with each model.

Maruti Suzuki offering up to 1.70 lakh benefits in January 2026

Maruti Suzuki Arena models: Model-wise discounts in January 2026
ModelGST 2.0 price cutJanuary 2026 offerTotal benefitNew Price (ex-showroom)
S-Presso 129,600 40,500 170,100 349,900
Alto K10 107,600 40,500 148,100 369,900
Celerio 94,100 40,500 134,600 469,900
WagonR 79,600 40,500 120,100 498,900
Swift 84,600 45,000 129,600 578,900
Dzire 87,700 2,500 90,200 625,600
Brezza 112,700 30,000 142,700 825,900
Ertiga 46,400 30,000 76,400 880,000
Eeco 68,000 40,100 108,100 518,100
Dzire Tour S 67,200 15,000 82,200 623,800

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with the maximum benefit in January 2026, amounting to 170,100. This comprises the GST 2.0 price cut of 129,600 and 40,500 month-specific discount. With this, the revised pricing of the S-Presso starts from 349,900 (ex-showroom). The lowest total benefit available for any Maruti Suzuki car is for the Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with a total benefit of 76,400, comprising GST 2.0 price cut of 46,400 and 30,000 month-specific discount.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire received the lowest amount month-specific discount in January 2026, amounting to 2,500. However, clubbed with 87,700 GST 2.0 price cut, the total benefit available on this sub-compact sedan is 90,200.

The cab-segment specific Dzire Tour S too is available with total benefit of 82,200, which includes the GST 2.0 price cut of 67,200 and 15,000 month-specific discount.

The offer is available till January 31 or till the stocks last. Also, the benefit will be available for the consumers who book their cars till January 31. Interestingly, beyond this benefits the consumers can avail dealer-specif offers as well. However, for that, the buyers need to visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships and check with them.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsAuto NewsMaruti Suzuki S-Presso, Swift get upto ₹1.70 lakh offers. But, there's a catch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.