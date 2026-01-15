Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Swift get upto ₹1.70 lakh offers. But, there's a catch

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car, January 2026 seems to be good time to bring one in your garage. The biggest carmaker in India is offering up to ₹1.70 lakh benefits on its range of passenger cars sold through the Arena network. However, the benefits are available till January 31, or till the stocks last. The benefits on the range of Maruti Suzuki cars in January 2026 comprise the GST price cuts along with month-specific cash discounts.

If you are planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki model, here is a quick look at the benefits available with each model.

Maruti Suzuki offering up to ₹ 1.70 lakh benefits in January 2026

Maruti Suzuki Arena models: Model-wise discounts in January 2026 Model GST 2.0 price cut January 2026 offer Total benefit New Price (ex-showroom) S-Presso ₹ 129,600 ₹ 40,500 ₹ 170,100 ₹ 349,900 Alto K10 ₹ 107,600 ₹ 40,500 ₹ 148,100 ₹ 369,900 Celerio ₹ 94,100 ₹ 40,500 ₹ 134,600 ₹ 469,900 WagonR ₹ 79,600 ₹ 40,500 ₹ 120,100 ₹ 498,900 Swift ₹ 84,600 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 129,600 ₹ 578,900 Dzire ₹ 87,700 ₹ 2,500 ₹ 90,200 ₹ 625,600 Brezza ₹ 112,700 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 142,700 ₹ 825,900 Ertiga ₹ 46,400 ₹ 30,000 ₹ 76,400 ₹ 880,000 Eeco ₹ 68,000 ₹ 40,100 ₹ 108,100 ₹ 518,100 Dzire Tour S ₹ 67,200 ₹ 15,000 ₹ 82,200 ₹ 623,800

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is available with the maximum benefit in January 2026, amounting to ₹170,100. This comprises the GST 2.0 price cut of ₹129,600 and ₹40,500 month-specific discount. With this, the revised pricing of the S-Presso starts from ₹349,900 (ex-showroom). The lowest total benefit available for any Maruti Suzuki car is for the Ertiga MPV. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available with a total benefit of ₹76,400, comprising GST 2.0 price cut of ₹46,400 and ₹30,000 month-specific discount.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire received the lowest amount month-specific discount in January 2026, amounting to ₹2,500. However, clubbed with ₹87,700 GST 2.0 price cut, the total benefit available on this sub-compact sedan is ₹90,200.

The cab-segment specific Dzire Tour S too is available with total benefit of ₹82,200, which includes the GST 2.0 price cut of ₹67,200 and ₹15,000 month-specific discount.