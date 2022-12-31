Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition showcased, may launch soon

Earlier this year, the company launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG at a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. It is ₹95,000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol variants. Maruti Suzuki says that it has sold 2.26 lakh units of the S-Presso since its introduction.