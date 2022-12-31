Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition showcased, may launch soon

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition showcased, may launch soon2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the new S-Presso Xtra edition via its social media handles. The special edition brings a new rugged look to the hatchback and comes with new accessories. The company has not announced the price of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition.
The price may be revealed in the coming months when the company may launch the vehicle. It is likely that the auto manufacturer may bring the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra Edition at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 in January.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra features a front skid plate, door cladding and wheel arch cladding as add-ons over the standard version. On the interior side, the car now comes with red inserts on the dashboard as well as door panels. There is a new seat upholstery and floor mats with the limited-edition.
In terms of mechanical features, the car comes powered by the same 1.0 litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the standard variant. It is claimed to deliver a maximum power output of 66 bph and 89 Nm peak torque. The engine comes coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.
Earlier this year, the company launched Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG at a starting price of ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle comes powered by a K-series 1.0-litre and can produce maximum power of up to 56bhp. The all-new CNG model of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in two variants – LXi and VXi. It is ₹95,000 more expensive than the equivalent petrol variants. Maruti Suzuki says that it has sold 2.26 lakh units of the S-Presso since its introduction.
The new variant comes with dual-interdependent electronic control units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG vehicle is equipped with a micro switch which ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.
