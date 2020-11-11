Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso hatchback fails in Global NCAP’s crash test

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s new entry-level hatchback, S-Presso has failed in a crash test conducted by Global NCAP by scoring zero out of three stars available. The agency chose the entry level variant of vehicle with only one airbag. Crash tests were also conducted on Hyundai Motor India’s Grand i10 Nios (a hatchback) and Kia Motors India’s Seltos (a mid- size SUV).

“It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five-star performance. Surely, it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?" said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.

Last year Tata Motors’ Nexon and Mahindra and Mahindra’s XUV 300 – both compact SUVs – scored five-star rating in Global NCAPs crash tests.

“There is no place for zero rated cars in the Indian market. It remains a great disappointment that an important manufacturer like Maruti Suzuki does not recognise this," said David Ward, president, Towards Zero Foundation

To improve customer safety and the quality of cars on the roads, the Indian government in introduced stringent crash test norms from 2018.

According to a spokesperson of Maruti Suzuki, safety is a critical issue and is therefore, closely regulated by governments around the world as they are responsible for the safety of the people in their countries and cannot be left to the opinion of any self-proclaimed party.

“The Government of India has recently increased the stringency of car crash test standards and made them identical to European standards. All products of the Company are fully compliant with these global standards and duly tested and certified by the Government of India," the spokesperson added.

