Maruti Suzuki's S-Presso hatchback fails in Global NCAP’s crash test

“It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five-star performance. Surely, it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?" said Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP.