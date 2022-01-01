The country's largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India today reported a 4 per cent decline in the total sales at 1,53,149 units in December 2021.

The total sales in December 2021 include domestic sales of 1,26,031 units, sales to other OEM of 4,838 units and its highest ever monthly exports of 22,280 units, the company said in a statement today.

Maruti Suzuki said it had sold 1,60,226 units in December 2020. In December 2021, the domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki dipped 13 per cent vs 1,50,288 units in December 2020.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month. The shortage primarily affected the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market," MSI stated.

The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it added.

