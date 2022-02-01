Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 132,461 units, sales to other OEM of 3,981 units and exports of 17,937 units. “The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles which are primarily sold in domestic market. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," said Maruti Suzuki India (MSI).

The Gurugram-based largest car maker sold 18,634 units in the mini segment in 2022 January as compared to 25,153 units during the same period last year. The mini segment of Maruti Suzuki consists of Alto and S-Presso.

The compact segment too went down to 71,472 units in January 2022 as compared to 76,935 units in the same phase in 2021. The compact segment of MSI has Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR.

On the contrary, the mid-sized Ciaz saw a demand in sales in Jan 2022. The company sold 1666 units in January 2022 as compared to 1347 units in 2021 January.

In the UV segment, cars such as Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6 sales went up to 26,624 units in January 2022 against the 23,887 units last year. The sales of Eeco dip a bit to 10,528 units this year against the 11,680 units in January 2021.

Exports have risen for MSI in January 2022 with 17,937 units against the 12,445 units last year in January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.