Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 150,661 units in April 2022 compared to 159,691 units sold last year during the same period.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 126,261 units, sales to other OEM of 5,987 units and exports of 18,413 units.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models. The Company took all possible measures to minimise the impact," the company said.

The Gurugram-based largest car maker sold 17,137 units of Mini (Alto and S-Presso) during April 2022 against the 25,041 units last year. The Compact segment with cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR came down to 59,184 units in April 2022 compared to 72,318 units last year. Overall, both the segments; Mini and Compact; came down to 76,321 units from the 97,359 units from last year.

Surprisingly, Ciaz sales came down heavily as well. It fell to just 579 units in April 2022 compared to 1,567 units last year.

The UV segment showed improvements with 33,941 units last month against the 25,484 units last year. The car in this segment includes Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6.

The exports remained positive with 18,413 units in April 2022 versus the 17,237 units in April 2021.