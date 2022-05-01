Maruti Suzuki sales decline to 150,661 units in April 2022

The Gurugram-based largest car maker sold 17,137 units of Mini (Alto and S-Presso) during April 2022 against the 25,041 units last year. The Compact segment with cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, WagonR came down to 59,184 units in April 2022 compared to 72,318 units last year. Overall, both the segments; Mini and Compact; came down to 76,321 units from the 97,359 units from last year.