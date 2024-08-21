Maruti Suzuki scales back production as India's auto industry faces slowdown
Maruti Suzuki is cutting back production due to a slowdown in passenger vehicle demand in India during Q1 2024-25. This has led to a buildup of unsold inventory at dealerships. The slowdown is attributed to factors such as the Lok Sabha election, adverse weather, and a typically slower first quarter
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) is scaling back its production in response to lower-than-expected passenger vehicle demand in the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), the company's majority shareholder, confirmed this move, as per the Business Standard report.