Diwali sales sparkle for Maruti after a dull September quarter

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd held out hope for India’s automobile industry with a surge in sales during the Diwali season, after a disappointing September quarter which saw an 18% decline in net profit.

At a time of vast stocks and deep discounts, the country's largest carmaker expects a 14% jump in retail sales between the end of the inauspicious shraadh period and Diwali, chairman R.C. Bhargava said on Tuesday. Maruti expects to sell approximately 297,000 units between 17 September and 31 October, up from 260,000 units sold between 29 September and 12 November last year.

Also read | Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Net profit at ₹ 3,069 crore, revenue flat YoY “Retail sales have gone up substantially by 14%, inventories have come down, bookings have been good. We have over 400,000 bookings. (This festive season) is better than last year, and therefore, there is no cause for concern that festival season has not been up to the mark. I think the festival season has been as good as one could have expected it to happen,” he said. What's more, Maruti Suzuki also expects record-breaking retail sales for the wider automotive industry in October.

Retail sale high The company said it expects over 200,000 retail vehicle sales during October, surpassing the previous high of 191,000 in 2020.

Maruti's upbeat commentary comes at a time of concerns over lukewarm demand for automobiles. India's passenger vehicle (PV) sales grew a modest 0.5% in the first half of FY25, below the 3-4% initially forecast by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

At a post-earnings conference call, Bhargava said discounts have “now peaked,” indicating that both inventories and discounts will come down in the third quarter of the fiscal.

On Tuesday, Maruti Suzuki said second quarter net profit fell nearly 18% to ₹3,069 crore, down from ₹3,716.5 crore a year earlier. The dip was largely attributed to an ₹837.6 crore provision linked to tax changes from the Finance Act of 2024, which withdrew the indexation benefit and adjusted the tax rate on long-term capital gains from debt mutual funds.

Also read | Hyundai Motor India vs Maruti Suzuki: Which is the better auto stock? Maruti Suzuki’s revenue from operations for the quarter rose marginally by 0.4% to ₹37,202.8 crore from ₹37,062.1 crore. The carmaker said it sold 541,550 vehicles during the quarter, selling 463,834 vehicles in India and exporting 77,716 vehicles. Domestic sales were 3.9% down during the quarter.

Despite heightened competition, Maruti’s SUV lineup continued to hold up its market share. Bhargava acknowledged that Maruti entered the SUV segment later than some of its competitors, but said the brand has managed to capture approximately 27% of the SUV market—a foothold he expects will continue to strengthen. “We are gaining market share in SUVs despite new launches from rivals,” he said, adding that Maruti’s SUV strategy will remain a key pillar for the company.

Hybrid-EV balance The carmaker also plans to push ahead with a balanced approach between hybrids and EVs even though its EV target is “not ambitious”, Bhargava said, the recent slowdown in the market notwithstanding. The company is slated to roll out its first EVs next year.

Meanwhile, this year's Dhanteras is likely to witness Maruti's highest ever deliveries of 42,000 units, nearly double last year’s figure of 22,954, senior executive director Partho Banerjee told Mint.

Also read | How hybrids are reshaping India's green auto market Tata Motors has witnessed a demand surge as well. "In the festive period, Tata Motors has seen strong growth with 30% increase in registrations in October compared to the previous year. As a result, this October, total registrations for Tata Motors is expected to be the highest ever for the company. On Dhanteras, we will be delivering more than 15,000 vehicles on the back of robust demand for the entire portfolio, including new launches," Shailesh Chandra, MD of the passenger vehicles division of Tata Motors said.

Incentive tailwind Maruti Suzuki's hybrid strategy is also receiving a tailwind from state government incentives, which are increasingly favoring hybrid vehicles alongside fully electric models. After Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, for instance, is considering tax breaks for hybrid vehicles, offering Maruti a potential advantage in these markets as it rolls out a range of hybrid models, the company said.

Also read | Carmakers pare dispatches ahead of festival season As demand cooled, automakers have reacted by cutting prices, but Maruti has taken a different route, Banerjee said, avoiding discounts but offering limited edition models which have been successful. This approach, coupled with focused dispatch calibration over the past three months, has helped Maruti trim dealer inventory by 35,000 units, aiming to reduce stock levels to an average of 30 days by month’s end.