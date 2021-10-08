Maruti Suzuki reported a 51 per cent decline in production during September as global semiconductor shortage hampered operations. The leading auto manufacturer in the country produced 81,278 units last month, as opposed to 166,086 units reported in the year-ago period.

The auto major said in a regulatory filing that it produced 47,884 passengers cars in total during September 2021, as against 123,837 units in the same month last year. Of this 17,163 units were mini cars and 29,272 were compact cars, substantially low from 30,492 units and 90,924 units recorded by the segments, respectively, during the year-ago period. The production of mid-size Ciaz also took a hit, which declined to 1,449 units during the reporting month, from 2,421 units in the corresponding period year ago.

Utility vehicle production dipped to 21,873 units last month from 26,648 in September 2020. The production number of van Eeco came down to 8,025 units from 11,183 units during this time.

The overall passenger vehicle production in September 2021 stood at 77,782 units, substantially lower than 161,668 units seen in September 2020.

The production of light commercial vehicle Super Carry also took a hit during the month, ending at 3,496 units, as opposed to 4,418 units in the year-ago period.

The company had reported 46.16 per cent decline in sales at 86,380 units in September this year, against 1,60,442 units in September last year. Domestic sales slipped 54.9 per cent to 68,815 units last month as against 1,52,608 units in September 2020. The decline in sales volume was because of shortage of electronic components.

Maruti Suzuki has said that it expects the impact of semiconductor shortage to continue in October. The company said it expects production this month at two of its plants – Haryana and Gujarat – to be around 60 per cent of normal levels due to the crisis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.