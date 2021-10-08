Maruti Suzuki sees 51% decline in Sept production due to semiconductor shortage

The auto major said in a regulatory filing that it produced 47,884 passengers cars in total during September 2021, as against 123,837 units in the same month last year. Of this 17,163 units were mini cars and 29,272 were compact cars, substantially low from 30,492 units and 90,924 units recorded by the segments, respectively, during the year-ago period. The production of mid-size Ciaz also took a hit, which declined to 1,449 units during the reporting month, from 2,421 units in the corresponding period year ago.